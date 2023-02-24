Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Avoid crossing Gurugram on Jaipur journey, here's how

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway news

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway can be accessed directly from Delhi, bypassing Gurugram. The Delhi-Agra Highway connects to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh. To facilitate traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has developed a green field highway spanning 20 kilometres. It will shortly be open to car traffic.

This motorway cuts travel time from Delhi to Jaipur to just 3 hours. That instance, if you have a meeting or other event in Delhi but need to attend a special meeting or event in Jaipur, you won't have to miss out on either since you can go back to Delhi within a few hours. According to NHAI, getting from South Delhi to Faridabad and Ballabhgarh to Jaipur would be a breeze. Travelers from Ballabhgarh to Jaipur may use the Delhi-Agra Highway and then the Sohna-Dausa-Lalsot segment of the Mumbai Expressway.

Next week, NHAI will begin vehicle traffic on the 20-kilometer greenfield connection connecting the Delhi-Agra Highway and the motorway. The trial has ended, it has been informed. For convenient access to the Mumbai Expressway, NHAI has built a connection from the DND Flyway to Sohna.

From the DND flyway in North Delhi to Jaitpur in South Delhi, an elevated corridor with six lanes has been constructed along the Yamuna's banks. The current bypass between Jaitpur and Ballabhgarh would then be connected to the motorway. Along the motorway, this connection will facilitate travel to Manesar, Bawal, and Neemrana.

Also, READ: Noida news: Man who rented kiosk in Sector 18 for Rs 3.25 lakh per month refuses to take possession, here's why

The drivers using this route would save both time and money by avoiding Gurugram and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. From Dhaulakuan-Dwarka, use the Rajiv Chowk or the golf course route to reach Gurugram. The Gurugram–Sohna Highway provides access to the Mumbai Expressway from this location. Each of these other routes adds 30 minutes to the typical workday commute. The one-way fare for cars using the Gurugram-Sohna route is Rs 115. Now they may save both time and money. Those who use the motorway straight from Delhi will only have to pay Rs 395 till Bhandarraj in order to reach Jaipur through the Hilalpur toll.