Delhi government to allocate Rs 5,000 to workers who lost work during construction ban

The Delhi government had banned all construction related activities last year. This move caused lot of financial problems for workers earning their livelihood via construction activities. Now, the state government has decided to allocate Rs 5,000 to every worker who lost work during the construction ban.

The Delhi government grant will be given to 83,183 construction workers. As per officials, the amounts will be credited to the workers’ accounts in two working days.

As per the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, only those construction workers who registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) before November 24, 2021 will get this grant.

In order to ease the financial problems of workers, the Delhi government earlier gave a pollution subsistence grant of Rs 245 crore to 4,91,488 workers registered with the board.

According to the latest decision of Delhi government, Rs 41.9 crore will be distributed to more than 83,000 workers.

As per government data, there are 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi at this moment. Out of these, about 850,000 are registered with the DBOCWWB. The state government has asked workers to get their bank amendment done on an e-district website free of cost soon. This will ensure timely processing of applications in the next payment cycle.

All construction workers must know that they can also avail many other schemes after registering. There include, education, health benefits, marriage, maternity, pension, etc.