SC pulls up Delhi government for opening schools amid rising air pollution level

Amid deteriorating air quality levels in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Thursday (December 2) pulled up the Delhi government for opening schools.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked Delhi government.

"We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi," the Court observed while the hearing.

The Chief Justice said the 'court will appoint an authority to oversee the government's air pollution controlling measures', citing severe air pollution levels in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana asked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, that 'when people are working from home then why children are being forced to go to school'.

The bench, also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant, "You have implemented work from home for adults. So, parents work from home and children have to go to school. What's this?"

The Chief Justice said the Delhi government made several claims that they are willing to even impose lockdown and other measures to curb pollution, but all schools are open and three-year-old and four-year-old children are going to school when the air quality index is so poor.

The Delhi government reopened the schools on November 29 for all the classes despite the increasing air pollution level.

(With agency inputs)