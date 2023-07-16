Delhi floods update: Traffic police issues advisory for commuters to avoid waterlogged routes; details here

After the recent downpours in the national capital, Delhi traffic police have urged commuters to steer clear of routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti roundabout, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point and Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg, among others.

Some highways are impacted by overflowing and tree uprooting, which slows down traffic. On Saturday, Delhi had widespread flooding and traffic jams due to the heavy rain that drenched the city. A late-night Saturday night direction from the Delhi Traffic Police stated that waterlogging and tree uprooting are causing several roadways to have reduced traffic flow.

The roads in these regions are still flooded, therefore passengers have been urged to steer clear of routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti roundabout, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point and Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg, among others.

According to reports, after a new downpour on Saturday, these locations experienced serious waterlogging. Commuters criticised the difficulties they had getting to their locations. Trees were also uprooted after rain at locations like Tuglak Road, which hindered vehicle travel.

"Some roads have been damaged by waterlogging and downed trees as a result of nighttime showers. The Delhi traffic police recommended commuters plan their routes appropriately and steer clear of certain roads if at all possible. Additionally, waterlogging and floods are occurring in a number of areas of Delhi as a result of the nonstop rain and the discharge of water from the Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana.

There are people observed battling the water flooding. Commuters were seen navigating the water on their motorbikes. At 1 pm on Saturday, the River Yamuna's water level was measured at 207.27 metres. At 12 p.m. on Saturday, the same was at 207.38 metres. The water level reached 207.98 metres at 11 p.m. on Friday.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department forecasted on Friday that light to moderate drizzle with thunderstorms is anticipated to fall in Delhi during the next 4-5 days. Later in the day, the Delhi traffic police reported that waterlogged streets in the area opposite the Apollo, Jasola metro station has slowed down traffic at the Sarita Vihar overpass on Mathura Road on the lane from Badarpur in the direction of Ashram.

