Headlines

Delhi floods: NCR hit by heavy rains just as floodwater recedes; know full IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

LIC Jeevan Labh policy: Invest Rs 252 per day and get Rs 54 lakh at maturity, check details

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi floods: NCR hit by heavy rains just as floodwater recedes; know full IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

BTS releases new song Take Two for 10th anniversary, makes fans emotional

India-China Relations Strain: Indian journalist expelled, new rules impact trade | Explained

Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's concert, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer out, & more | ENT Wrap, June 5

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeIndia

India

Delhi floods: NCR hit by heavy rains just as floodwater recedes; know full IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram

Delhi NCR, just as it was dealing with the flood aftermath, has been hit by heavy rains once again and the IMD has predicted that there is more to come.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 06:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the national capital will be hit by more rains in the coming week just as Delhi and NCR cities have been reeling under the heavy floods in most localities, with roads and housing societies submerged under a foot of water.

The floodwaters in Delhi have finally started receding as the Yamuna water level is going down after three furious days of floods, but Delhi and NCR cities were hit by a heavy spell of rainfall on Saturday evening, with more to come on Sunday, according to the IMD.

The IMD weather forecast has predicted that there will be light to moderate rains in parts of Delhi and NCR cities like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, increasing the risk of waterlogging and flooding in the national capital once again.

It is expected that Sunday will see a fair amount of rainfall in Delhi NCR, with thunderstorms and lightning to follow. The good news is that despite the short spell of heavy rains, there was no increase in the Yamuna water levels on Saturday, July 15.

However, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to go down, bringing the capital some relief during the humid monsoons. IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said, “As the monsoon trough has come closer to Delhi, Delhi saw light to moderate rain on Saturday. This trough will move towards the foothills now, bringing heavy rain there.”

Earlier this month, Delhi was unexpectedly hit by floods as the Yamuna water levels rose to a record mark of 206.88 on July 13, with the river water then seeping into the city and causing heavy waterlogging across the Central and Northern parts of the capital.

However, the floodwater in Delhi now remains receding as the Yamuna River has come down from its record mark on July 15, expected to go further down throughout the week.

READ | Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: Political blame game erupts as floods wreak havoc in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan gets 2-year jail term in 2019 hate speech case; know details

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

BCCI announces India’s squad for 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, full details inside

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE