Delhi floods: NCR hit by heavy rains just as floodwater recedes; know full IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram

Delhi NCR, just as it was dealing with the flood aftermath, has been hit by heavy rains once again and the IMD has predicted that there is more to come.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the national capital will be hit by more rains in the coming week just as Delhi and NCR cities have been reeling under the heavy floods in most localities, with roads and housing societies submerged under a foot of water.

The floodwaters in Delhi have finally started receding as the Yamuna water level is going down after three furious days of floods, but Delhi and NCR cities were hit by a heavy spell of rainfall on Saturday evening, with more to come on Sunday, according to the IMD.

The IMD weather forecast has predicted that there will be light to moderate rains in parts of Delhi and NCR cities like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, increasing the risk of waterlogging and flooding in the national capital once again.

It is expected that Sunday will see a fair amount of rainfall in Delhi NCR, with thunderstorms and lightning to follow. The good news is that despite the short spell of heavy rains, there was no increase in the Yamuna water levels on Saturday, July 15.

However, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to go down, bringing the capital some relief during the humid monsoons. IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said, “As the monsoon trough has come closer to Delhi, Delhi saw light to moderate rain on Saturday. This trough will move towards the foothills now, bringing heavy rain there.”

Earlier this month, Delhi was unexpectedly hit by floods as the Yamuna water levels rose to a record mark of 206.88 on July 13, with the river water then seeping into the city and causing heavy waterlogging across the Central and Northern parts of the capital.

However, the floodwater in Delhi now remains receding as the Yamuna River has come down from its record mark on July 15, expected to go further down throughout the week.

