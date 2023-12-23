Headlines

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

Delhi: Dense fog envelopes city, reducing visibility

Shocking! Crowd attacks Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Ashwini Sree, tries to drag actress out of her car in viral video

This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

J&K: Mobile Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

Delhi: Dense fog envelopes city, reducing visibility

Shocking! Crowd attacks Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Ashwini Sree, tries to drag actress out of her car in viral video

10 most popular global personalities of Indian origin

7 health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

6 Vitamin D-rich dry fruits for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

Meet 3 popular Bollywood actresses who were lookalikes of each other, also shared one more thing in common

HomeIndia

India

Delhi: Dense fog envelopes city, reducing visibility

The AQI of Delhi, according to SAFAR-India was recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 8.07 am on Saturday.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As vast swathes of North India continued to reel under the effects of the falling mercury, a thick layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, affecting visibility. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at Palam was recorded at 14°C while Palam logged 12.2°C.

As the chill tightened its grip on the national capital, many were seen huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm. In the face of the biting cold, many were also seen taking refuge at a night shelter at AIIMS.

Similar scenes were also in evidence elsewhere, with locals under heavy blankets and quilts cooped up at night shelters in the Lodhi Road area.

Locals out cycling or taking morning walks said the mercury fell significantly in the early hours of Saturday and the cold was extreme.

"It's getting tougher for us to take morning strolls as the cold is extreme. The fog and pollution are further compounding the woes of regular commuters and morning walkers. We are having step outdoors wearing masks to keep out health problems caused because of pollution," a local told ANI on Saturday.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, according to SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 8.07 am on Saturday.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 7.8°C, according to the India Metrological Department (IMD). The national weather forecasting agency earlier said the minimum temperature across North India was likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius in Northern India over the next three days.Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Mahesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver from Bihar, said the prevailing cold weather was affecting their daily chores.

"Passengers are few and far between these days because of the cold. The chill makes us stay put inside our vehicles for the better part of the day," Kumar said, adding that they do most of their trips through the night till the crack of dawn when the cold is, perhaps, at its worst.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded in the poor category on Thursday morning.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka govt withdraws hijab ban, announces CM Siddaramaiah

This actor starred in Guinness World Record film, walked off from sets when Yash Johar arranged 99 camels instead of 100

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla buys new Rs 7 crore Bentley Flying Spur, his car collection costs more than Rs…

Sunil Dutt discovered this iconic actor selling chana at liquor shop, once sold pens to feed family, his net worth is...

Salaar director Prashanth Neel cites Shah Rukh Khan's example to defend Prabhas' recent flops: 'Stars have always...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE