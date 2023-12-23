Delhi: Dense fog envelopes city, reducing visibility

The AQI of Delhi, according to SAFAR-India was recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 8.07 am on Saturday.

As vast swathes of North India continued to reel under the effects of the falling mercury, a thick layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, affecting visibility. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at Palam was recorded at 14°C while Palam logged 12.2°C.

As the chill tightened its grip on the national capital, many were seen huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm. In the face of the biting cold, many were also seen taking refuge at a night shelter at AIIMS.

Similar scenes were also in evidence elsewhere, with locals under heavy blankets and quilts cooped up at night shelters in the Lodhi Road area.

Locals out cycling or taking morning walks said the mercury fell significantly in the early hours of Saturday and the cold was extreme.

"It's getting tougher for us to take morning strolls as the cold is extreme. The fog and pollution are further compounding the woes of regular commuters and morning walkers. We are having step outdoors wearing masks to keep out health problems caused because of pollution," a local told ANI on Saturday.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 7.8°C, according to the India Metrological Department (IMD). The national weather forecasting agency earlier said the minimum temperature across North India was likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius in Northern India over the next three days.Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Mahesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver from Bihar, said the prevailing cold weather was affecting their daily chores.

"Passengers are few and far between these days because of the cold. The chill makes us stay put inside our vehicles for the better part of the day," Kumar said, adding that they do most of their trips through the night till the crack of dawn when the cold is, perhaps, at its worst.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded in the poor category on Thursday morning.