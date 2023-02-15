Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to have 4 underpasses for smooth travel, people of this area will benefit, details inside (file photo)

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Soon, the distance from Delhi to Dehradun will be reduced to just 2.5 hours. The work on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is in full swing. Currently, it takes nearly 6 hours to reach the capital of Uttarakhand from Delhi.

Presently, one has to take the existing route from Delhi to Ghaziabad to Meerut then Muzaffnagar to reach Dehradun via Roorkee. According to reports, the expressway will be ready in the next few months. This expressway will connect the capital with Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur.

As the construction of the 210 km expressway is underway, at least four vehicle underpasses will be built on it. With this, the traffic on the highway will speed up. The underpasses will also help people living in the colonies near the underpasses.

The first underpass is being constructed at Ramesh Park Red Light on Pushta Road (Delhi). The rest of the underpasses will be built on Khajuri Pushta Road. The Delhi-Dehradun expressway will start from Akshardham Temple in Delhi on NH 9.

After the construction of the highway, almost all the red lights on Pushta Road will be replaced by underpasses. An underpass will be built near Wazirabad PTS. The second underpass will be built about one kilometre ahead. The third underpass will be built near Bhagat Singh Colony.

The six-lane highway from Akshardham Temple to Geeta Colony crematorium will be completely on the land. Those who want to go from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh or Dehradun will take the highway from the very beginning.

The first section of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway will connect Aksharksham and Kundli-Palwal Expressway. In the second section, EPE Junction will be connected to Saharanpur.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad section of the 210-km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be 12-lane. The rest of the expressway will have 6 lanes. The Delhi-Haridwar journey will also take nearly 2 hours.