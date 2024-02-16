Twitter
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly today

Meet ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64 to study MBBS in...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly today

The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

Edited by

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on Friday. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move. The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government. "I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

On February 14, the AAP convenor was summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. The central agency has asked him to appear on February 19. This is the 6th summons in this case by the ED to him.

 

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has also asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 acting on a complaint filed by the ED for disobeying ED summons in this case.

READ | Big relief for Congress as I-T department unfreezes banks accounts

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

