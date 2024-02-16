Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly today

The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on Friday. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move. The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government. "I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

On February 14, the AAP convenor was summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. The central agency has asked him to appear on February 19. This is the 6th summons in this case by the ED to him.

विधानसभा में आज मैं विश्वास मत रखूँगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2024

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has also asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 acting on a complaint filed by the ED for disobeying ED summons in this case.

