India

Big relief for Congress as I-T department unfreezes banks accounts

The bank account freeze that was placed on Congress has been removed.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

The bank account freeze that was placed on Congress has been removed. On February 21st, the IT Tribunal will hear this case. Vivek Tankha, a congressman, tweeted this information. In actuality, Congress declared that all of the Congress Party's accounts had been frozen during a press conference on Friday, February 16, 2024.

This assertion was a major attack on the BJP government by Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken. According to Maken, all of the Congress Party's accounts have been frozen, which implies that all of democracy's doors have been shut. In a week or two, election results will be announced. To do so would be authoritarian in this circumstance. Maken said, "Right now we don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees. Everything will be impacted, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted..."

He added, "We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen."
"The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just two weeks before elections, when the Opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy," Maken said

 

