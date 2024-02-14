DNA TV Show: Why Sonia Gandhi filed nomination for Rajya Sabha

She filed her nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has filed her nomination papers from Rajasthan for Rajya Sabha polls. She has always been a member of the Lok Sabha. Currently, she represents Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader has never lost a Lok Sabha election. Buy why she filed a nomination for the upper lower? Should it be because the political connection of Gandhi family with UP has completely ended

Many say that the political roots of the Congress party have completely vanished from the seats of Uttar Pradesh. The last seat of Rae Bareli of Congress in UP may fall in the coming Lok Sabha elections. This is why Sonia Gandhi, showing wisdom, turned to the Rajya Sabha, so that the farewell was respectable.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had 44 seats, and in 2019 Lok Sabha elections they got 52 seats. In both these Lok Sabha elections, only Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi became candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli of UP.

In 2014, Rahul Gandhi won from Amethi and Sonia Gandhi won from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. But in 2019, BJP changed the game, Congress was also aware of this. That is why Rahul Gandhi contested elections from two seats -- Amethi and Wayanad in Kerala. It seems as if Congress knew that the Gandhi family would not be able to win the Amethi seat. Eventually, Rahul lost in Amethi. However, Sonia Gandhi won again from Rae Bareli seat in the 2019 elections.

But now before the 2024 elections, Congress again doubts whether Sonia Gandhi will be able to win the Rae Bareli seat. This is the reason why she has been nominated for Rajya Sabha. She can reach the Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member.

