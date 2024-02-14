DNA Explainer: What is Swaminathan's C2+50% formula on MSP?

MSP is based on a calculation of at least one-and-a-half times the cost of production incurred by the farmers.

Farmers have launched the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on MSP for crops, based on the Swaminathan Commission formula. The minimum support price (MSP) is the rate at which the government purchases crops from farmers. It is based on a calculation of at least one-and-a-half times the cost of production incurred by the farmers.

What does Swaminathan Committee report say about MSP?

The National Commission of Farmers (NCF), led by MS Swaminathan, recommended that the MSP should be at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production. This was also known as the C2+50 per cent formula. This includes the input cost of capital and the rent on the land, to give the farmers 50 per cent of the returns.

C2 is the actual cost of production, including account rent and interest foregone on land and machinery owned by farmers. According to the commission, the formula to calculate MSP would be MSP= C2+ 50 per cent of C2. The commission recommended that the MSP should be 1.5 times the farmers’ input costs.

In 2004, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh constituted a commission under the chairmanship of famous agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan to study the problems of farmers. It was named as National Commission on Farmers (NCF). The committee submitted six reports to the government from December 2004 to October 2006.

What does the Centre say about MSP?

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda recently said that a law guaranteeing MSP on crops could not be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders. In July 2022, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers appointed a committee regarding MSP. This committee was asked to give suggestions on three points – MSP, natural farming and crop diversification. The Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP), an attached office of the union agricultural ministry, suggests MSPs for specific crops.