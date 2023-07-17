Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after phone explodes during takeoff

The blast on the cellphone sent the passengers into chaos. Soon after the jet departed for Delhi from Udaipur's Dabok Airport, the phone blew up.

An emergency landing was performed in Udaipur when a passenger's phone exploded just before departure on an Air India flight headed for Delhi. The blast on the cellphone sent the passengers into chaos. Soon after the jet departed for Delhi from Udaipur's Dabok Airport, the phone blew up, India Today reported.

Yet within an hour following the emergency landing, the jet departed from Udaipur after being examined and the problem is resolved. According to ETV Bharat, the pilot of Air India flight 470 had to make an unexpected landing when a passenger's cell phone blew.

After passing all technical inspections, the airplane continued on to Delhi. The mobile phone battery accident inside the plane caused a commotion among the passengers throughout the entire flight itself. At 1:00 pm, this aircraft departed Udaipur for Delhi. The passenger's cell phone's battery burst not long after takeoff.

There were 140 people in all on the aircraft. Some of the passengers were lifted out from the aircraft after the emergency touchdown at Udaipur's Dabok Airport. The aircraft was then thoroughly examined, and only once all was in order was the flight given permission to continue to Delhi.

An IndiGo aircraft (6E 2134) bound for Dehradun, Uttarakhand, performed an immediate landing at the Delhi airport right after departure last month on June 21. According to sources at IndiGo, the plane made a priority landing after receiving a 'warning signal' because of a mechanical problem.

