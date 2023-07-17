Greater Noida: Woman threatens female toll plaza employee, pulls her hair, incident caught on cam

The woman can be seen in the video squishing the woman employee's face as she falls from the chair.

A woman was caught on camera misbehaving with a toll plaza employee in Greater Noida. The incident took place at the Luharli toll plaza, which comes under the Dadri police station in Uttar Pradesh. The woman’s (staff) hair was pulled and she was pinned to the ground for asking to make a toll payment.

The footage was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza and is going viral on social media now.

The video shows the woman entering the toll booth and confronting the female employee. In an act of aggression, the woman grabs the face of the employee, who is sitting on a chair, with one hand and her hair with the other after a brief argument.

Woman employee tries to break free, but she is helpless against the woman’s stronghold.

She was subsequently asked to leave by two males who then enter the toll booth. The woman is seen exiting the toll booth and physically removing the barrier in the second segment of the film, which was captured by a different CCTV camera.

The woman and other employees are approached by other toll plaza employees who try to reason with them, but they are unreceptive.

Police have opened an inquiry, following a complaint from the company in charge of the National Highway 91 toll plaza.