Delhi BJP demands Manish Sisodia's removal over AAP's 'snooping' on politicians

After the excise "scam", the FBU "snooping" issue has again put Sisodia under the scanner, said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

BJP will continue to struggle till both Kejriwal and Sisodia are in jail, said the party (File)

New Delhi: BJP staged a protest near Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, demanding the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his post over the alleged "snooping" on politicians by AAP's Feedback Unit, or FBU, created after it came to power in 2015.

The Lt Governor has forwarded a recommendation of CBI to the President through the Ministry of Home Affairs for registration of a case against Sisodia after an enquiry in the creation and working of the FBU, sources had said earlier.

It was claimed in a preliminary enquiry report of CBI that the FBU set up by Delhi government months after AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 indulged in "political intelligence".

"No one, not even journalists, businessmen, and senior officers were untouched by the Feedback unit. The way AAP government is functioning, very soon both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will be behind the bars," said Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

Calling it a "very serious" matter, Sachdeva said BJP will continue to struggle till both Kejriwal and Sisodia are in jail.

After the excise "scam", the FBU "snooping" issue has again put Sisodia under the scanner, said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Nysa Devgn charms in no makeup look, walks with father Ajay Devgn at airport
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
