Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: Total length, route map, cost, completion date, maximum speed, facilities, updates

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, which will be 670-km long, will allow the people to reach Katra from Delhi within six hours. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will cut short the 730 km distance to 590 km and this will help save the time of the travelers.

It is expected that Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, which will be a four-lane structure, would open by 2023 end.

Things you need to know about Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is constructed under the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’. The expressway is a combination of Greenfield and Brownfield expressways, which traverses through Delhi, Punjab, Jammu, Kashmir, and Haryana. The four-lane expressway could be expanded as an eight-lane expressway too.

The expressway will be a boon for pilgrims as it will connect Delhi to Vaishno Devi in Katra and Amritsar’s Golden Temple. The expressway will also connect Dera Baba Nanak, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib and Tarn Taran.

Delhi-Katra expressway: Key details

The Delhi-Katra expressway project was announced in 2016.

The Delhi-Katra expressway will connect Delhi’s Bahadurgarh border to Katra via Nakodar and Gurdaspur in Punjab.

The Greenfield expressway will split into two parts near Nakodar.

The first section of Greenfield expressway would pass through Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, and TarnTarn. This section will end near Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, which is near Amritsar.

The second section includes both the Greenfield expressway and the Brownfield expressway. This section goes to Katra and bypasses Kathua and Jammu.

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Route map

It is learned that the construction work of the Delhi-Nakodar section, which is 397 km-long, will be divided into 12 packages. The construction work between Nakodar and Amritsar section will be divided into three packages. This section will touch the Delhi-Nakodar section at Mullanpur Dakha-Kang Sahbu section.

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Reduction in travel time

Currently, the distance between Delhi and Katra is 730 km but after the construction of Delhi-Katra expressway, the total distance will be cut short to 590 km. The reduction in distance will cut down the travel time from 14 hours to six hours.

The distance from Delhi to Amritsar will also be reduced and it will be around 400 km after the construction of expressway. The travel time will be reduced from the current eight hours.

The estimated cost of Delhi-Katra expressway is is Rs 47,000 crore.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: Facilities proposed