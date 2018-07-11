Headlines

Data shows spike in recruitment of local youth by terror groups in Kashmir Valley following end of ceasefire: Report

Following the end of the Ramzan ceasefire, J&K data reveals a spike in the recruitment of local youths by terrorist groups in the Valley, Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 10:22 AM IST

Following the end of the Ramzan ceasefire, J&K data reveals a spike in the recruitment of local youths by terrorist groups in the Valley, Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

The report, citing data compiled by J&K’s Multi-Agency Centre (MAC), the month of June saw 27 youths mainly from the districts of Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam in South Kashmir joining terror groups.

The data (till June-end) shows that 82 local youths have joined militancy since the beginning of the year, raising fears in the security establishment that this could be the worst year ever in terms of local recruitment of militants in the Valley. In 2017, 128 local youths were reported to have joined militancy, up from 84 in 2016, 83 in 2015 and 63 in 2014.

Of the 82 who joined militancy this year, 38 joined the Hizbul Mujahideen, 18 joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba and 19 joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

On June 17, Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the ceasefire announced during Ramzan has ended. The ceasefire which started on May 17th, was announced over and Security Forces were directed to take ‘all necessary actions to prevent terrorists from launch attacks.

He wrote on Twitter: “On 17th May, GoI took decision that Security Forces will not conduct offensive operations in J&K during holy month of Ramzan. Decision was taken in interests of the peace-loving people of J&K, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere to observe Ramzan.”

He added: “Security Forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings. Government will continue with its endeavour to create an environment free of terror and violence in J&K.”

 Last month, the annual report of the UN Secretary General on Children and Armed Conflict, covering the January-December 2017 period, said globally, over 10,000 children were killed or maimed in conflict last year while more than 8,000 were recruited or used as combatants.

Pakistan-based banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen recruited and used children in Jammu and Kashmir during clashes with security forces last year, according to the report. 

