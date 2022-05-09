Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ to trigger heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, among other states

File Photo

Parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rains accompanied by squally winds under the impact of cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over Southeast Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The severe cyclonic storm lay centred about 920 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 770 km west-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 500 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 650 km south of Puri (Odisha).

According to the IMD bulletin on cyclone, it is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours.



The IMD has forecast rainfall at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from Tuesday evening.



Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal on May 11.



Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast on May 10 and 11.



Very High Sea condition is likely to prevail over West Central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea over the next four days and those who are out at sea have been advised to return to the coast.

