Delhi Police to deploy force for anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh

Delhi Police will deploy forces to remove MCD encroachment in the Shaheen Bagh area on May 09. “Municipality will do its work; our workers and officials are ready; teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are. Be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh,” said Rajpal, Chairman standing committee, SDMC central zone.