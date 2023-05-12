Search icon
Cyclone ‘Mocha’: Heavy rains predicted in 6 states, UTs over next 3 days, check latest IMD forecast

Cyclone Mocha intensified into a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ on Friday morning and was located around 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair and 1010 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) ‘Mocha’ (pronounced ‘Mokha’) intensified into a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ on Friday morning. The cyclone moved northwards at speed of 09 kmph in the last six hours and lay centered over Central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal (approx. 13.2°N 88.1°E) at 0530 hours IST on May 12 2023, IMD said in its latest update.

Cyclone Mocha is currently around 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair, 1010 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and 930 km south-southwest of Sittwe in Myanmar. SCS Mocha is very likely to move north-northeast wards, further intensifying over East Central Bay of Bengal.

Mocha is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar and Kyaukpyu, close to Sittwe around Sunday noon, IMD said. It is expected to gain maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph.

In the latest forecast on impact of Mocha on India, IMD has predicted rainfall at most places in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely today and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next two days. Tripura and Mizoram will also get widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday. Nagaland, Manipur and south Assam will see widespread rainfall with heavy showers at isolated places on Sunday.

IMD advises fishermen, ships, boats and trawlers not to venture into central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea till May 14 and northeast Bay of Bengal between May 12-14. 

