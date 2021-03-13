COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh likely to impose night curfew in THESE cities

In view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Bhopal and Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday (March 13) said that there might be a possibility of re-imposing night curfew in the two districts from Sunday or Monday.

Both, Indore and Bhopal have been reporting a rise in coronavirus cases which has become a matter of concern for the state administration.

“Look at the rise in infection cases… Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday,” Chouhan during a meeting held on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

Truck movement will continue from Maharashtra, however, people will have to undergo temperature checks. Awareness programs are also being carried out in cities which are reporting over 10 cases.

Passengers coming to Madhya Pradesh via air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra, which is also witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases should be thermally scanned, the CM said.

Officials were instructed to ensure COVID-19 protocols and guidelines are strictly followed by people to contain the spread of the virus.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday (March 12) reported 603 new COVID-19 cases taking the state’s total tally to 2,67,176. Indore, the largest city in the state, and also the wort affected district by the pandemic reported 219 new cases while the capital city of Bhopal reported 138 fresh cases. While 360 people were discharged, the state also reported two COVID-19 related deaths.