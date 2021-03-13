COVID-19: All anganwadi centres shut in Punjab amid spike in cases

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Saturday (March 13) instructed all anganwadi centres in the state to be shut till further orders due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

She termed the decision as a necessary safety measure required for children amid the sudden spike in cases.

She said ration and other materials for children and other beneficiaries will continue to be distributed from door to door through anganwadi workers and helpers so that nutritional support to the beneficiaries would not be affected due to the shutdown.

The minister also instructed all to follow every health protocols like wearing of masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

This comes after the Punjab government decided to impose a night curfew in Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Nawanshahar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. The curfew has been imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in the morning.

State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla informed that the school education department has ordered the closure of all government and private schools.

"The teachers will continue to come to the schools. The students, who want to have any guidance from their teachers regarding exam preparation can come to school," Singla said.

(Inputs from IANS)