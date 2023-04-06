Covid update: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold coronavirus review meeting with states, UT

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (IANS)

In light of the recent spike in reported instances of COVID throughout the country, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will lead a review meeting with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories on Friday afternoon, according to sources.

A normal meeting for reviewing progress was also held by the COVID empowerment working group on Wednesday. This conference was attended by high-ranking health authorities like as Dr. V K Paul, DG, ICMR Dr. Rajiv Bahl, and others.

Information gathered at this conference suggests it was an assessment of the current COVID scenario and national preparations. In addition, members of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will be present.

"We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisation," Mandaviya said on Covid19 situation in the country.

According to statistics from the Union Health Ministry, which was last updated on Thursday at 8 am, 5,335 new cases were documented in India over the past 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 3.32% and a weekly positivity rate of 2.89%, an increase of almost 20% from the instances recorded yesterday.

According to the most recent statistics that the ministry released on Thursday, it represents the single-day increase that is the biggest in magnitude during the last five and a half months.

Daily new infections of COVID-19 in India have increased from 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 30,38 on April 4, and 4,435 on April 5.

The government said that there are now 25,587 ongoing Covid cases in India, with a daily positive rate of 3.32 percent.

The current total of recoveries is 4,41,82,538 after 2,826 were made in the preceding 24 hours. It further said that the current recovery rate in India was 98.75%.

(With ANI inputs)