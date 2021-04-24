COVID crisis: IAF brings four cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore

Singapore on Saturday became the first country from which India procured essentials -- four oxygen tanks amid the surging COVID cases. Indian Air Force's C-17 left for Singapore's Changi International Airport at 2 am from Hindan airport to get them back to the country. By evening, the Airforce place was at West Bengal's Panagarh airbase.

The process starts a major initiative to procure more such essentials like tanks, Remdesivir, oxygen from countries across the globe. India will be soon facilitating essentials from UAE, Germany, France, Russia. UK, EU, Australia, China have offered support. Indian missions globally are playing an important role in the entire process, in this case, the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

Indian mission in Singapore in a tweet said, "Acting swiftly to meet the high demand of oxygen requirement, India procured containers of cryogenic O2 tanks from Singapore today. There was active coordination btw @IndiainSingapor and multiple agencies in Singapore to facilitate the transfer."

Also read Centre waives off customs duty on import of vaccines, oxygen for three months amid COVID surge

Much of the coordination and heavy-lift is and will be done by them, as in the past when the first wave hit the world. That time the challenge was reaching out to stranded Indians. It was followed by the mega repatriation mission, Vande Bharat in which Indian embassies and high commissions played a key role in coordination.

The designated vendor, according to the empowered committee, will now fill the tanker with oxygen and decide where these tanks will go. Several hospitals across the country have reported a severe shortage of oxygen as many get impacted by COVID virus.

Also read Will hang anyone who obstructs oxygen supplies: Delhi HC takes strong note of situation

The Singapore mission in Delhi said, "We stand with India in its fight against Covid-19. Through a bilateral and multi-agency effort, an @IAF_MCC transport plane picked up 4 cryogenic oxygen containers at @ChangiAirport in Singapore this morning."

Support has been seen by Singaporean society as well. Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer, a Singapore-based tech company tweeted, "Are surgical masks in need? I can see if we have some we can spare from our manufacturing line in Singapore to send over to India."