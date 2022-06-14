Covid 4th wave: Mumbai reports 3 cases of BA.4 and one of BA.5, 38% less infection

(Image Source: IANS)

Three cases of BA.4 subtype and one case of BA.5 subtype of Omicron have been reported in Mumbai. But the good news is that all these patients have recovered from the disease. The Health Department of Maharashtra gave this information on Monday. BA.4 and BA.5 are subtypes of the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19. Omicron had caused the third wave of the global pandemic.

According to the Health Department, a report of the laboratory of Kasturba Hospital, run by the Municipal Corporation, has confirmed the presence of BA.4 subtype in three patients and BA.5 in one patient in the financial capital. Out of these four patients, two are females and two are males.

Read | Covid-19 update: Delhi reports 614 cases in last 24 hours

The age of girls is 11 years and that of men is between 40 to 60 years. "All the patients have completed the period of home isolation and have recovered from the disease," the health department said.

1885 new cases of Covid in Maharashtra

1,885 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of infected in the state to 79,12,462. With the death of one patient, the total death toll rose to 1,47,871, state health department data revealed.

In Maharashtra, the number of daily cases on Monday recorded a decline of 36% as compared to Sunday. On Sunday, 2,946 people were found infected in the state and two people died of the infection. In Maharashtra, the number of daily cases on Monday is usually low, as relatively few samples are tested on weekends.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 1,118 new cases of Covid-19 infection have been reported in Mumbai, which is 38% less than the previous day. The number of patients under treatment in Maharashtra is now 17,480, out of which Mumbai has the highest number of 11,331 patients and Thane district has 3,233 patients.

Covid death rate in Maharashtra 1.86%

A total of 774 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this the total number of people who have been cured has gone up to 77,47,111. The recovery rate of patients in the state is 97.91% and the death rate is 1.86%. In the last 24 hours, one person died due to infection in Raigad district.