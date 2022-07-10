Covid 4th wave: India reports 18,257 new cases, 42 deaths in last 24 hours

File Photo

In a slight dip in the new COVID cases, India logged 18,257 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Also, READ: Shinde, Fadnavis finalise contours of Maharashtra Cabinet in meeting with Shah and Modi, announcement after SC order

The country had reported 18,840 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Active cases now stand at 1,28,690 constituting 0.30 per cent of the country`s total positive cases. The daily positivity rate of 4.22 per cent.

As many as 14,553 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,29,68,533. The recovery rate is 98.50 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 42 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll rose to 5,25,428.

A total of 4,32,777 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted so far has increased to 86.66 crore.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 10,21,164 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses jabbed to date are 1,98,76,59,299.