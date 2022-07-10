Shinde, Fadnavis finalise contours of Maharashtra Cabinet in meeting with Shah and Modi, announcement after SC order

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet PM Modi

The power-sharing arrangement between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led rebel faction has been finalised after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held an over-six-hour discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday night. The two leaders also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday and sought his "blessings and guidance" for development of Maharashtra.

The announcement, however, is likely to come after the Supreme Court hearing on Monday on Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction’s plea, challenging the appointment of Shinde. The top court will also hear Team Thackeray’s plea seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs.

Addressing the media Saturday, Shinde said Fadnavis and he would sit together in Mumbai after the Supreme Court’s order and take a call on the Cabinet formation. He also exuded confidence that he would complete his tenure in office.

Shinde also dismissed his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray's call for mid-term polls in Maharashtra and asserted that his government is strong and stable with the support of 164 MLAs, while the opposition has only 99.

Of the total 42 berths in the Maharashtra ministry (excluding the CM post), the BJP is expected to retain 25 to 28, and the Shinde camp get 14 to 17. At least two ministerial posts will be conceded from the Shinde camp to smaller parties or allies.

It is reported that the BJP wants to retain portfolios such as Revenue, Home, Finance Water Resources, and may concede Urban Development, Agriculture and PWD to the Shinde faction.

Asked whether he was disappointed at the "demotion" to the post of deputy chief minister, Fadnavis said he had merely followed the directives of his party.

"My party made me big by appointing me as the chief minister. It is not a question of being large hearted. I have followed the directives of my party," Fadnavis, who served as the Maharashtra chief minister from 2014 to 2019, said.

"I am with Shinde. I have been the chief minister and I know the chief minister is the leader. We will work under Shinde's leadership. Our primary goal is to make this government successful," he added.