COVID-19 latest update: Delhi, Mumbai report over 19000 fresh cases in last 24 hours

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 20751 fresh COVID-19 cases which is also the highest single-day rise seen since May 5, 2021. With this, the positivity rate has climbed to 23.53 per cent. The national capital also reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest Delhi State health bulletin, 35714 patients are COVID-19 positive patients in Home isolation. In the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the city was 96678.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 19474 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572 and the toll to 16,406, the city civic body said.

In view of these fears, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has addressed the COVID-19 situation in the city and talked about the possibility of a lockdown in a press conference. During his address, the chief minister said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control.

During the press conference, the Delhi chief minister said that the COVID-19 situation across the city is currently under control and is being closely monitored by all the authorities. He also reassured the residents of the national capital, saying that there is no need to panic.

Whereas, the Maharashtra government on Sunday revised the COVID-19-related restrictions for gyms and beauty salons, allowing them to operate at 50 per cent capacity from January 10 midnight.

On Saturday, when the state reported over 41,000 new COVID-19 cases, the government had said gyms and beauty salons will remain closed, while hair cutting salons will function at 50 per cent capacity.