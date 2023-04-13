Covid-19 in India: As Delhi, Mumbai report over 1,000 fresh cases, know what experts have to say

File Photo

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases and nine death with the Mumbai and Pune reporting the most. Maharashtra recorded a total of 1,115 cases in Mumbai. The country has been witnessing a massive spike in the daily Covid cases - especially in Maharashtra and Delhi. On Wednesday, India registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections - the highest in 223 days.

Out of the nine Covid-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, five were from Mumbai Circle and two each from Mumbai and Thane and one in Vasai-Virar town, three in Pune city, and one in Akola.

As for Delhi, on Wednesday, the national capital reported over 1,000 fresh cases of Covid-19. The positivity rate now stands at 23.8 percent. The city logged 1,149 new Covid cases, 664 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours.

What do experts think of the Covid-19 situation in India?

India is seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases for the past few days, however, experts believe that coronavirus is now starting to move to the endemic stage and infections will start declining in the coming 10 to 12 days.

Speaking to PTI, official sources said that even though Covid-19 cases are rising, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low.

"Currently, the hospitalisation ratio is 1:1,000 and this is not a wave. It may be an endemic cycle of Covid-19," the official sources said.

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 7,830 new Covid-19 cases taking the overall toll to 40,215. A Union Health Ministry data revealed that daily and weekly positivity rates currently stood at 3.65 percent and 3.83 percent, respectively.