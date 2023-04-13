Search icon
Palak Tiwari reveals Salman Khan asked women to avoid wearing low neckline on sets, calls him a 'traditionalist'

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari revealed that Salman Khan instructed all women on Antim sets to avoid wearing low, plunging necklines. Palak Tiwari said that Salman Khan further asked them to be properly covered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is all set to release on Eid - April 21. Palak Tiwari has worked with Salman Khan earlier as well when she was an assistant director on the sets of Antim.

In a new interview, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari revealed that Salman Khan instructed all women on Antim sets to avoid wearing low, plunging necklines. Palak Tiwari said that Salman Khan further asked them to be properly covered.

Palak Tiwari, in her interview, revealed that Salman Khan asked all the girls to dress up properly on his sets and also warned them against opting for low necklines.

Palak Tiwari was quoted as saying, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in a proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'." 

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari also went on to call Salman Khan a "traditionalist", who tries to ensure the safety of the women who work with him.

Palak Tiwari added, "He’s a traditionalist... Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)', but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always."

