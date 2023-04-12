Details of Shloka Mehta's world's most expensive Rs 492 crore diamond necklace gifted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. The Ambani family is known for its wealth and the luxurious way in which they spend it. So, it comes as no surprise that Nita Ambani gifted her bahu Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's wife, a diamond necklace worth more than Rs 450 crore as a wedding gift.

Reports state that Shloka Mehta owns the world's most expensive necklace which has the world's largest internally flawless diamond. The valuation of the same is more than Rs 450 crore.

READ | Anant Ambani celebrates 28th birthday with Radhika Merchant in Dubai, Atif Aslam performs, inside pics go viral

As per reports, the necklace gifted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to their bahu Shloka Mehta was created by Lebanese jeweller Mouawad. It’s called L’Incomparable and features the world’s largest internally flawless diamond.

Apart from the giant rock, Shloka Mehta's necklace also features other odd 91 diamonds adding up to around 200 carats worth of diamonds embellished in this necklace. It is said that the cut and design of Shloka Mehta's necklace cannot be copied or remade.

The Ambanis are known for their luxurious taste in jewellery and fashion which is also evident in all their parties and get-togethers.

READ | 'Aaj Rishabh Pant bhai...': Urvashi Rautela attends DC vs MI match in bold neon green dress with plunging neckline

At the recently held gala night for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance also grabbed headlines for their Rs 18 crore watch and Rs 2 crore Hermes bag, respectively.

In other news, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently in Dubai celebrating Anant Ambani's 28th birthday with their friends. Photos and videos of the couple often go viral on social media. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married soon. In January, the couple got engaged and exchanged rings at the Ambani residence, Antilia.