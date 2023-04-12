Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's photo shared by Nafisa Ali Sodhi goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi/Instagram

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have been grabbing headlines for a throwback photo of them shared by veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Instagram. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have worked in the past in films such as Don, and Don 2 and have always been praised for their chemistry on screen. The two, separately, with their families, were also recently seen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala night organised by Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's wife.

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra's throwback photo goes viral

Nafisa Ali Sodhi shared a throwback photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra from when the two were invited as chief guests for a polo tournament in Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra is not visible in the photo but she can be seen standing behind Nafisa Ali Sodhi, dressed in a polka-dot dress. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, was dressed in black formal attire.

Sharing the photo with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi wrote, "This was when Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra came as chief guests to our polo tournament in Delhi… we presented him with the regiment‘s polo jacket."

Sharing details about the jacket, she penned a note, part of which read, "My husband's Regiment the 61st Cavalry was formed immediately after India’s independence in 1947 following the amalgamation of the princely states with India. All regular and irregular erstwhile state forces’ cavalry units were disbanded to raise a new Horse Cavalry Regiment."