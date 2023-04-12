'Aaj Rishabh Pant bhai...': Urvashi Rautela attends DC vs MI match in bold neon green dress with plunging neckline

Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram today and shared several glimpses of the wonderful night she had as she attended the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Delhi last night. Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram and shared two videos of her from the stadium.

To watch the DC vs MI match, Urvashi Rautela chose to wear a neon green cut-out dress with a plunging neckline. In the video shared by Urvashi Rautela, the actor and model can be seen posing against the backdrop of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Mumbai where the DC vs MI match was held.

READ | 'I was raised...': Katrina Kaif's mom's cryptic post after Neetu Kapoor's 'Just because he dated you' message goes viral

As soon as Urvashi Rautela posted the videos of her attending the IPL match of Delhi Capitals, fans started to brutally troll her over Rishabh Pant who is not playing IPL 2023 due to an accident.

Here's the video

One user wrote, "Aaj Rishabh Pant Bhai nahi aaye hai (Rishabh Pant is not here today)," while another commented, "The main reason why @delhicapitals lost."

A third user said, "Urvashi was an impact player in Mumbai Indians team."

READ | Neem Karoli Baba Tips: Follow these 4 ways to increase wealth, become rich

Urvashi Rautela, in the past, has repeatedly been linked to Rishabh Pant. Reports state that things got ugly between the two after which they parted ways.

Earlier this week, Urvashi Rautela grabbed headlines after Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah seemingly proposed to her at a public event. The video of the same is going viral and has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah can be seen sending Urvashi Rautela a marriage proposal.