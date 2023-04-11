'I was raised...': Katrina Kaif's mom's cryptic post after Neetu Kapoor's 'Just because he dated you' message goes viral

Katrina Kaif, her mom Suzanne Turquotte and Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor recently grabbed headlines when she shared a cryptic post on marriage. The post by Neetu Kapoor went viral in no time as netizens think it was an indirect dig at her son Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Now, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte has shared a cryptic post on Instagram about 'respect' and fans are sure it is in response to Neetu Kapoor's post.

Neetu Kapoor, over the weekend, shared a post that read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

Several fans brutally trolled Neetu Kapoor after her post for taking a sly dig at Katrina Kaif who was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for several years. Now, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne has shared a quote on her Instagram which reads, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO."

Here's the post

Several users commented on the post and think it is her response to Neetu Kapoor’s 'dig' at her daughter. One user wrote, “It is a general statement. But the timing is very specific," while another commented, "Perfect timing for this post. like mother like daughter."

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were said to have dated for a few years before they parted ways in 2016. Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt. They also have a daughter Raha Kapoor. While, Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal.