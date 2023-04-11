Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'I was raised...': Katrina Kaif's mom's cryptic post after Neetu Kapoor's 'Just because he dated you' message goes viral

Neetu Kapoor's post went viral in no time as netizens think it was an indirect dig at her son Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Now, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte has shared a cryptic post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

'I was raised...': Katrina Kaif's mom's cryptic post after Neetu Kapoor's 'Just because he dated you' message goes viral
Katrina Kaif, her mom Suzanne Turquotte and Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor recently grabbed headlines when she shared a cryptic post on marriage. The post by Neetu Kapoor went viral in no time as netizens think it was an indirect dig at her son Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Now, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte has shared a cryptic post on Instagram about 'respect' and fans are sure it is in response to Neetu Kapoor's post. 

Neetu Kapoor, over the weekend, shared a post that read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." 

READ | Neem Karoli Baba Tips: Follow these 4 ways to increase wealth, become rich

Several fans brutally trolled Neetu Kapoor after her post for taking a sly dig at Katrina Kaif who was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for several years. Now, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne has shared a quote on her Instagram which reads, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO."

Here's the post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by

Several users commented on the post and think it is her response to Neetu Kapoor’s 'dig' at her daughter. One user wrote, “It is a general statement. But the timing is very specific," while another commented, "Perfect timing for this post. like mother like daughter." 

READ | Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral as Virat Kohli's RCB lose thrilling match against KL Rahul's LSG

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were said to have dated for a few years before they parted ways in 2016. Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt. They also have a daughter Raha Kapoor. While, Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: B-town divas who rocked the boss lady look in pantsuits
Mahashivratri 2023: 5 famous Shiv temples in India apart from 12 Jyotirlingas, check here
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Quick Weight Loss diet plan: Five belly fat-burning vegetable and fruit juices recipes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.