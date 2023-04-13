Karnataka Election 2023: BJP releases second list of candidates, leaves Jagadish Shettar out, fields Nagaraj Chabbi

File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now released the second list of 23 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023. Earlier on Tuesday, BJP announced the names of 189 candidates in its first list.

In the second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election, the BJP has fielded Nagaraj Chabbi, who recently quit the Congress, as its candidate from the Kalghatgi Assembly constituency. However, BJP has not given a ticket to former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in its second list as well.

Unable to get a ticket, Shettar had also met the party's National President JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday, urging him to give him the ticket.

In addition to Karnataka, BJP has also announced candidates for the by-elections to be held in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab and the Jharsuguda Assembly by-election in Odisha.

The party has declared Sardar Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal as its candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll and Tankadhar Tripathi for the Jharsuguda Assembly by-poll.