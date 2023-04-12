Karnataka Election 2023: BJP releases first list of 189 candidates with 52 new faces, Yediyurappa's son to contest

File Photo

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of candidates for 189 seats out of 224 seats for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections with 52 new candidates getting tickets.

While addressing the press conference BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh said, "Today we have released the list of 189 candidates. 52 out of 189 are fresh candidates".

"52 new faces, 8 women, 9 doctors, 5 lawyers, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees, and 8 social activists have been given tickets," he added.

He further mentioned that Vijendran who is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also been given the ticket.

"Yeddyurappa's son Vijendran has been given the ticket in his place. Ministers- Shashikala Jolai, R Ashok, Prabho Chauhan, Shankar Muniyakappa, Muniratna, ST Somashekar, VC Patil, Varity Vasuraj, Murgesh Nirani, CC Patil, Sunil Kumar, Shivram Hebbar have been given tickets," Arun Singh said.

"Vishwaser Hegde (Speaker) has been given the ticket. V Somanna MLA from Govindraj Nagar has been given a ticket from Chamaraj Nagar and Varuna Assembly. It will directly challenge Congress leader Siddaramaiah," he added.

In this list, tickets have been given to Lingayat-51, Vokkalinga-41, Kurba-7, SC-30, ST-16, and 32 from the OBC community.

BJP sources also mentioned that the wife of the late union minister Ananth Kumar will not get a ticket in the upcoming elections. "No ticket will be given to Tejaswini Ananth Kumar but she may be given a larger role in the organisation in the time to come," party sources said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.