Covid-19 in India: From increased testing to fresh guidelines, things you need to know as coronavirus cases soar

India recorded a single-day rise of 7,830 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215.

The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002). The country recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.

Amid a spurt in fresh Covid infections, now 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have also been found in India, according to INSACOG data. The XBB1.16.1 has been found across 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana, the data showed.

XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron's infectious XBB1.16 variant.

India has now asked states and UTs to identify emergency hotspots and ramp up testing for Covid-19, with the new sharp upward trend since a lull last year.

At a meeting to review the degree to which the states are prepared, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to ramp up genome testing and conduct mock drills in hospitals, a government statement said.

Delhi reported 980 Covivd-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 25.98 percent

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday also advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.

IMA, in a statement, said, "Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene".

Covid-related deaths are mostly being reported in people above 60 years or those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, among others, the statement said.It added that the likely reasons behind the rising Covid cases are a lax observance of Covid protocol and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Many people lowered their guard against the coronavirus, it claimed.

The use of face masks has been made mandatory for employees, patients, and visitors in all civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday as it reviewed the preparedness to deal with rising infections, especially the availability of medical oxygen and medicines.

The civic body also appealed to citizens above 60 years of age to wear face masks in crowded places as a precautionary measure though it is not mandatory for them.

Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in all parts of the country which is why it is most important to adhere to Covid-19 rules to fight the virus.