Headlines

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

'Conscience was not...': Chandrayaan 3 project director Veeramuthuvel's latest move surprises everyone

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

US carries out air strikes in Syria against Iran-linked facilities in response to attacks against American forces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India is fastest growing large economy today: Jaishankar as he arrives in London on 4-day UK trip

Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

9 times Sushant Singh Rajput inspired with powerful messages

IAS Tina Dabi celebrates first Diwali with son, see pic here

Before Tiger 3, 10 times Shah Rukh Khan stole the show with his cameo

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

HomeIndia

India

'Conscience was not...': Chandrayaan 3 project director Veeramuthuvel's latest move surprises everyone

Many are unaware that P Veeramuthuvel has a Rs 72 lakh home loan, however, the scientist decided to donate the amount he received as a reward to the institutions that helped him reach this stage in his career.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

P Veeramuthuvel, the Project Director of Chandrayaan 3 and a top scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has donated Rs 25 lakh - his two years' salary - he received as prize money. P Veeramuthuvel was quoted as saying, "My conscience was not permitting me to take this large amount of award money, hence donation was the best option." 

P Veeramuthuvel received this reward from the Tamil Nadu government as appreciation for his efforts in making the Chandrayaan 3 mission a success. The same reward was also given to the core team behind the mission including ISRO chief S Somanath, Kalpana Kalahasti, the deputy project director for the Chandrayaan-3, and Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair. 

Many are unaware that P Veeramuthuvel has a Rs 72 lakh home loan, however, the scientist decided to donate the amount he received as a reward to the institutions that helped him reach this stage in his career. 

P Veeramuthuvel donated the amount to the alumni associations of Elumalai Polytechnic College, West Tambaram, Chennai; National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirapalli; Sri Sairam Engineering College and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Chennai.

P Veeramuthuvel, who is the son of a Railway technician, clarified that the Chandrayaan 3's success was "more about we and less about me". 

"I come from a poor family, having studied in a government railway school in Villupuram, and yet money does not mean much to me. ISRO gives us a rich environment to contribute towards national development and that is most satisfying," he reportedly said. 

P Veeramuthuvel completed schooling at the railway school in Villupuram and completed his diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a private polytechnic college. He completed his undergraduate at a private college in Chennai and post-graduation at another engineering college. He holds a PhD from IIT Madras.

READ | Ravi Shastri issues a warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Cup 2023: England end league campaign with 93-runs win over Pakistan, seal Champions Trophy spot

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Blockbuster Deals On Daily Items

Empuraan first look: Mohanlal returns as Khureshi to wage final battle in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer sequel

'Conscience was not...': Chandrayaan 3 project director Veeramuthuvel's latest move surprises everyone

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE