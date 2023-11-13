'Conscience was not...': Chandrayaan 3 project director Veeramuthuvel's latest move surprises everyone

Many are unaware that P Veeramuthuvel has a Rs 72 lakh home loan, however, the scientist decided to donate the amount he received as a reward to the institutions that helped him reach this stage in his career.

P Veeramuthuvel, the Project Director of Chandrayaan 3 and a top scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has donated Rs 25 lakh - his two years' salary - he received as prize money. P Veeramuthuvel was quoted as saying, "My conscience was not permitting me to take this large amount of award money, hence donation was the best option."

P Veeramuthuvel received this reward from the Tamil Nadu government as appreciation for his efforts in making the Chandrayaan 3 mission a success. The same reward was also given to the core team behind the mission including ISRO chief S Somanath, Kalpana Kalahasti, the deputy project director for the Chandrayaan-3, and Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair.

P Veeramuthuvel donated the amount to the alumni associations of Elumalai Polytechnic College, West Tambaram, Chennai; National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirapalli; Sri Sairam Engineering College and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Chennai.

P Veeramuthuvel, who is the son of a Railway technician, clarified that the Chandrayaan 3's success was "more about we and less about me".

"I come from a poor family, having studied in a government railway school in Villupuram, and yet money does not mean much to me. ISRO gives us a rich environment to contribute towards national development and that is most satisfying," he reportedly said.

P Veeramuthuvel completed schooling at the railway school in Villupuram and completed his diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a private polytechnic college. He completed his undergraduate at a private college in Chennai and post-graduation at another engineering college. He holds a PhD from IIT Madras.

