Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

With the group matches all done in the World Cup 2023, India has emerged as the only country that is unbeaten. Now, ahead of team India's semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday, former head coach Ravi Shastri has warned that India will probably have to wait for another three World Cups to have a shot at the title if they are not able to extend their dominant run.

Speaking to Club Prairie Fire podcast, Ravi Shastri said that many players in the Indian team right now are at their peak which makes this India's best chance to win the World Cup.

In the podcast, which also featured Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, Ravi Shastri said, "This country is going mad. The last time they won it was 12 years ago. They have an opportunity to do it again. The way they are playing, this is probably their best chance."

Ravi Shastri further added, "If they miss out this time, they would probably have to wait another three World Cups for even thinking of trying to win it. The pool of players is such the 7-8 players are at their peak. This could well be their last World Cup. The way they are playing, given the conditions, they have got the team to win it."

Ravi Shastri also praised India's bowling attack in the World Cup and said that the current lot of bowlers is the best India has ever had. "It is extraordinary and it has taken time, it has not happened overnight. They have been playing with each (of them) for four to five years. Siraj joined the party three years ago."

