Congress releases 'youth manifesto' ahead of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 - Details Inside

The Congress party released its Youth Manifesto on Friday, January 21 ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

Addressing the media at the event, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party wants to build a 'new UP' driven by the strength of the youth. In the manifesto, the party resolved to fill the 'massive backlog' of jobs in the public sector and promised 20 lakh jobs of which eight lakh would be for women.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi launch Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) HQ in Delhi pic.twitter.com/lMzXVdzIic — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who along with Rahul Gandhi released the 'Bharti Vidhan' at the party headquarters, said the party wants the focus to be on development as the propaganda that is mostly going around is negative or based on caste or communalism.

When asked whether her party would be willing to align with other Opposition parties if the need arises post elections in order to implement the vision unveiled by the party, Priyanka Gandhi said, "If such circumstances arise and in the event that they do, we would be open to considering that. I would say that if such a situation arises then we would certainly want our agenda for the youth and women to be fulfilled if we were going to be part of any such dispensation."

In his remarks at the press conference to launch the 'youth manifesto', Rahul Gandhi said the vision document is 'not hollow words' but drafted after consulting youth whose views are reflected in it.

"There are polls in UP and the youth there need a new vision and only the Congress can give that vision to the state," the former president said. "We don't spread hatred, we work to unite people and we want to build a new Uttar Pradesh driven by the strength and confidence of youth."

Priyanka Gandhi added that the biggest problem in the state is recruitment and the youth are disappointed. The party is going to the polls with a focus on youth and women and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.