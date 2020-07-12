'Clueless Maharashtra admin looks on...': BJP attacks Thackeray led Agadhi govt for COVID-19 crisis in state

The Bharatiya Janat Party Spokesperson Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, accusing them of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

"COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra doesn't look good at all. All accounts suggest a worrying trend. Pune is witnessing a sharp rise in cases, so is Mumbai. After Amitabh Bachchan, now members in Anupam Kher's family have also tested positive. A clueless Maharashtra admin looks on..."

Maharashtra still holds the position of being the worst affected COVID-19 state. On June 11, the state recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new cases, taking the tally to 2,46,600.

As of now (2:40 PM), Maharashtra has 99499 active COVID-19 cases, with 136985 deaths.

Moreover, many eminent Bollywood personalities have contracted the virus. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been hospitalised in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for the virus. Aishwarya, and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus. Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for the deadly virus.

Further, Actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher, his brother Raju Kher and his family members have also tested positive for COVID-19.