Chhattisgarh: How 11-year-old Rahul Sahu was rescued from 80-feet deep borewell after 104 hours of efforts

The Indian Army and the NDRF continued their rigourous rescue operations for over 100 hours, after which 11-year-old boy Rahul Sahu was finally rescued from the 80-feet deep borewell in Chhattisgarh. The efforts put in by the rescue forces were lauded by the locals, and the boy was finally pulled out in a stable condition.

Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, was rescued after a 104-hour-long operation on Tuesday night, officials said. The operations were jointly conducted by the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to PTI reports, over 500 NDRF personnel, Army officers, and local police were deployed to the site to oversee and conduct the rescue operations for the young boy. The forces were deployed on-site since Friday, and Sahu was rescued on day 5 of the operation.

Sahu fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm on Friday while playing. The boy remained stuck at the depth of 60 feet in the borewell for upwards of 100 hours.

The rescue operations to save the boy was elaborate and planned with precision to make sure that Rahul Sahu remained free of injuries and harm inside the borewell. Remote-operated borewell ‘rescue robot’ machine from Gujarat had also been deployed in the rescue operation.

Further, the Indian Army and NDRF had also sent a tube down the borewell to make sure that the oxygen supply for the young boy remained steady. Sahu was finally pulled out of the well on late Tuesday night and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

According to officials, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and his condition remains stable for now. The massive rescue operation finally came to an end after five days of relentless efforts, just as television visuals showed the boy being taken to a hospital on a stretcher.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “With everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible.”

