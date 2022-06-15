‘I am a devotee, comments misread’: Kiran Bedi apologises after AAP slams her for ‘anti-Sikh’ remarks

File photo

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi found herself in the middle of a controversy after some remarks she made during a book launch in Chennai surfaced, which reportedly offended the Sikh community in the country.

After the Aam Aadmi Party slammed Kiran Bedi for her public comments about the Sikh community, the former governor issued an apology, saying that she is a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev and that her comments are being misread.

The controversy erupted when Bedi made a joke surrounding the Sikh community during the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' in Chennai. The video of the jokes she cracked during the launch started doing rounds on social media and was also shared by AAP Punjab chief Jarnail Singh on Twitter.

Condemning Kiran Bedi’s remarks, Jarnail Singh said, “When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected sisters and daughters. 12 o'clock was the time to attack the Mughals. This is the history of 12 o'clock.”

शर्म आनी चाहिए भाजपा के टुच्ची सोच वाले नेताओं को जो उस एहसान का बदले सिखों का मजाक उड़ाते हैं pic.twitter.com/4RiJkoR2sU — Jarnail Singh (@JarnailSinghAAP) June 14, 2022

Slamming the former governor, Singh further wrote on Twitter, “Shame on the BJP's leaders who have a cheap mentality and make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect.” Just a few hours after Singh’s tweet, Kiran Bedi issued an apology on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Kiran Bedi wrote, “I have highest regards for my community. I am a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev ji. What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) is kindly not misread. I seek forgiveness for this. I am the last person to cause any hurt. I believe in Seva and loving-kindness.”

I have highest regards for my community. I am a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev ji. What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) be kindly not misread.I seek forgiveness for this.I am the last person to cause any hurt. I believe in Seva & loving kindness — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) June 14, 2022

She further said, “We did Path and Seva same morning. I am a devotee. I seek Baba's blessings all the way. I started the day with Path in the house. Please do not doubt my intention. I have the highest regards and admiration for my community and my Faith.”

Bedi later got trolled for her comments, and posted several screenshots of obscene messages she received by angered people. She tweeted, “Despite having regretted, I'm receiving very obscene abuses on email, WhatApp and Twitter handle. I urge the abusers to refrain from doing and not put me into a situation that I may have to place them in public domain. It will be exceedingly embarrassing for identity of abuser's then.”

