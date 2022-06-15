National Herald case: ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for over 11 hours on 2nd day, summons him again today

File photo

The Congress party has hit out at BJP once again, this time over the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in relation to the National Herald case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Rahul Gandhi has appeared for questioning for two straight days and has been summoned today as well.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 11 hours by the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day in the National Herald money-laundering probe and was again summoned on Wednesday, June 15.

This comes just as the Congress party continues its protests against the summoning of Rahul Gandhi, launching protests and marches in Delhi. Congress also hit out at the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), accusing it of conspiring to defame the Gandhi family through the ''false'' case.

Gandhi, 51, who was quizzed for over 10 hours a day earlier, arrived on Tuesday at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and his questioning began at 11:30 am.

According to sources, Gandhi took a break for about an hour from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm and went home. He later returned to the ED office and the second round of questioning of the Congress leader went on till 11:30 pm, making it upwards of 11 hours.

Gandhi’s official statement regarding the National Herald questioning was recorded by the ED on Monday and Tuesday, and the total time of questioning has crossed 21 hours over the past two days. The former Congress president is set to appear at the ED office today as well.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Congress leaders were detained outside the Congress HQ and the ED offices on the Akbar Road as they conducted protests against the central agency. The Delhi Police said that it detained 217 Congress workers and leaders, including 15 MPs.

Several notable leaders such as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and KC Venugopal were also among those who were detained by the police. Congress also alleged that senior leaders were manhandled by the police during the protest, resulting in injuries.

(With PTI inputs)

