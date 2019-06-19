Headlines

Chennai: Students find new way to have fun on Bus Day

Bus day celebrations are held on the first day of college. They have had a history of creating a nuisance

Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

At least 24 college students in Chennai have been detained for celebrating Bus Day and creating ruckus on Monday. In several videos, the students can be seen climbing on top of moving buses, raising slogans and even blocking traffic to take group photographs in front of the bus.

Another video shows a group of boys falling off the bus as after the driver applied breaks. 

Bus day celebrations are held on the first day of college. They have had a history of creating a nuisance. Chennai Police had issued several warnings to the students not to participate in the celebrations but despite repeated warnings, students went ahead and carried out stunts on top of buses and in the middle of the roads.

