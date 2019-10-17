Headlines

Chandrayaan-2: IIRS payload takes first illuminated image of lunar surface

The IIRS is designed to measure reflected sunlight from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 10:42 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Thursday released the first illuminated image of the lunar surface acquired by Chandrayaan2’s Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS) payload.

ISRO tweeted, "See the first illuminated image of the lunar surface acquired by #Chandrayaan2’s IIRS payload. IIRS is designed to measure reflected sunlight from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels."

The IIRS is designed to measure reflected sunlight from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels.

According to ISRO's official website, Imaging Infrared Spectrometer aims to 'understand the origin and evolution of the Moon in a geologic context by mapping the lunar surface mineral and volatile composition using signatures in the reflected solar spectrum.'

"Preliminary analysis suggests that IIRS could successfully measure the variations in the reflected solar radiation that bounces off the lunar surface from different kinds of surface types, namely, crater central peaks (e.g., Stebbins), crater floors (e.g., Stebbins and Sommerfield), very fresh reworked ejecta associated with small craterlets within the crater floor of a large crater (e.g., Sommerfield) and also the sun-illuminated inner rims of craters," ISRO's official website tweeted.

On Monday, NASA made another attempt to locate Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander using Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) which has taken another set of images in favourably better lighting conditions of the region where Vikram Lander had a hard landing.

This was the second time when NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) passed over the area where Vikram Lander had a hard landing on September 7 and took images of the area.

The images were taken on Monday in better lighting conditions compared to the last time when LRO clicked images on September 17. 

Scientists are currently studying the images taken by LRO and hoping to locate Vikram Lander. 

On September 7, Chandrayaan-2, the second lunar mission by ISRO, failed to make a soft landing on the moon (September 7) and lost connection with Vikram Lander.

Vikram Lander was just 2.1 kilometers above the lunar surface when it lost contact with ISRO, throwing a pall of gloom over the Indian space agency.

After the hard-landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface, ISRO had expressed hopes that they have at least 14 days to establish contact but hasn't been able to communicate with it so far.

National Committee of academicians and ISRO experts are analyzing the cause of communication loss with Vikram Lander.

