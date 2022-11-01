Centre to make ‘some changes’ in age-old sedition law, issue to be taken up in next Parliament session

Supreme Court of India (File photo)

The central government has said that “some changes” can be introduced in the age-old sedition law in the country, and the decision for the same can be taken in the next Parliament session. The Centre further sought time from the Supreme Court to review and propose changes to the law.

The Centre will be reviewing Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition and said that “something may happen” over the next Parliament session to make suitable changes to the law.

Attorney General for India R Venkataramani, appearing for Centre, told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit that the issue is engaging the attention of relevant authorities and some changes in relation to the sedition law may happen in the next Parliament Session.

During the hearing, the CJI enquired if a directive had been issued by the Centre to put in abeyance all pending proceedings and prevent the filing of any fresh cases under the sedition law to prevent its usage.

Attorney general R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court bench, “There is thinking on the subject and some change may happen before the winter session of the parliament...Hopefully, before the next parliament session, something may happen.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for petitioners had told the bench that the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had termed Section 124A as the most obnoxious provision aimed at stifling dissent and Mahatma Gandhi had termed this as the most potent weapon to silence opposition to govt.

Replying to this statement, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the government is trying to do now what Jawaharlal Nehru could not do then. It is expected that a decision regarding the sedition law will be taken during the Winter Session of the parliament.

CJI had said, "use of sedition is like giving a saw to the carpenter to cut a piece of wood and he uses it to cut the entire forest itself.”

(With ANI inputs)

