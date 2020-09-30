Centre starts procurement of Kharif crops at MSP

In order to allay fears among sections of farmers, the Centre has begun procurement of Kharif crops for 2020-21 at MSP (Minimum Support Price) from them. The purchase for paddy, the main Kharif crop began in the states of Punjab and Haryana - flashpoints of farmers agitation against the farm Bill recently passed in Parliament - from September 26.

According to a press release by the agricultural ministry, the government has so far made paddy procurement of 3,506 MT (Metric Tonne) in Haryana and 41,303 MT in Punjab having a total MSP value of Rs 84.60 crore. About 2,950 farmers from Punjab and Haryana have already benefited from this. The MSP of paddy has been fixed at Rs 1,868 per quintal for the season.

Meanwhile, the Centre has accorded approval for the procurement of 14.09 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of pulse and oilseeds for Kharif season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana.

“For other States/UTs approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposal for Kharif Pulses and oilseeds and procurement of FAQ grade will be made as per Price Support Scheme (PSS), if the market rate goes below its MSP during the notified harvesting period” the official release read. While the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is likely to start purchase of FAQ grade Cotton from October 1, 2020 onward.