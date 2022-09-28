Centre bans PFI for 5 years under anti-terror law UAPA after mega NIA crackdown, links with SIMI, ISIS and JMB found

PFI banned for five years

The central government on Wednesday declared Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after the group, often being linked to radical Islam, faced a second round of NIA crackdown across eight states in which 170 people linked to it were detained or arrested. On September 22, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI.

"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organisation but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," said the government notification.

The notification said PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

It further said some of the PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.

There had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups like the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS); the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalisation of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations, said the notification.

"The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, and accordingly, in the exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," it said.

PFI and its links with global terror outfits

In 2006, leaders of three like-minded outfits from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka sat together and discussed the need for forming a pan-India organisation for empowering the Muslim community from their socio, economic and political backwardness.

On the basis of the decision arrived at the meeting held at Manjeri in Kerala's Malappuram district, leaders of the National Development Front (NDF) in Kerala, Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Forum for Dignity assembled at Bengaluru few months later and announced the merger of the three outfits, leading to the emergence of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The PFI emerged in the aftermath of the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). After its birth in 2006, PFI soon expanded its operations in other states in north, west and east and northeastern parts of the country. It further spread its wings after the merger of various social organisations with it.

The PFI now has various allied organisations including its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the student wing Campus Front of India, National Women's Front, an NGO called Rehab India Foundation and a think tank called Empower India Foundation.

Its footprint expanded further in 2009 when a political outfit named Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) evolved out of it with the aim of taking up the political issues of Muslims, Dalits, and other marginalised communities.

Ever since its inception, the PFI has been accused of being an offshoot of the banned terrorist outfit Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). According to NIA sources, a number of PFI members were earlier associated with banned organisations like the Students Islamic Movement of India and the Indian Mujahideen.

PFI’s national chairman Abdul Rehman was the former National Secretary of SIMI, while PFI’s State Secretary Abdul Hameed was a former State Secretary of SIMI. PFI national executive committee member Prof P Koya was also a SIMI Member and was in touch with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Notably, Rashid Sheikh was very close to Shakeel Abdul Rehman who is trustee of Qamruddin Masjid, the meeting place of ex-SIMI members. The Pune blast in June 2022 was carried out by PFI cadre Rashid Sheikh who was an ex-SIMI member.

PFI leaders had allegedly been hatching conspiracy with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out anti-national activities. They were also getting instruction from Gulf and Middle Eastern countries.

PFI cadre Abdul Rauf is a close associate of Mohd Shelji, an ISIS cadre. Both performed Hijrah (holy migration) together.

Abdul Rauf also gave logistics support to one Thalseen along with finances for ISIS recruitments in Syria and Khorasan. Another cadre, Abu Tahir, who was working with PFI mouthpiece Thejas Daily, went to Syria in the name of Hijrah and never returned. Later, he posted on social media about his joining ISIS.

PFI is fully supporting Abdul Nasar Madani, founder of Islamic Seva Sangh and in jail for 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case. PFI is creating social media accounts and channels to push for the release of Madani.