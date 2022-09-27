PFI's 'anti-India' modus operandi: Born out of SIMI, how the 'radical' outfit is connected to ISIS, Indian Mujahideen

Popular Front of India faces NIA crackdown

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other probe agencies carried out their second round of raids on the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday, and detained or arrested more than 150 people linked to the radical outfit across seven states -- Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

The fresh round of raids came five days after a similar pan India crackdown against the group often accused of being linked to radical Islam.

How was PFI formed?

In 2006, three like-minded outfits from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka discussed the need to form a “pan-India organisation for empowering the Muslim community from their socio, economic and political backwardness.”

Few months later, leaders of the National Development Front (NDF) in Kerala, Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Forum for Dignity assembled at Bengaluru few months later and announced the merger of the three outfits, leading to the emergence of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

PFI’s expanding footprints

The PFI emerged in the aftermath of the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). After its birth in 2006, PFI soon expanded its operations in other states in north, west and east and northeastern parts of the country. It further spread its wings after the merger of various social organisations with it.

The PFI now has various allied organisations including its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the student wing Campus Front of India, National Women's Front, an NGO called Rehab India Foundation and a think tank called Empower India Foundation.

Its footprint expanded further in 2009 when a political outfit named Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) evolved out of it with the aim of taking up the political issues of Muslims, Dalits, and other marginalised communities.

PFI’s ‘links’ with SIMI, ISIS and Indian Mujahideen

Ever since its inception, the PFI has been accused of being an offshoot of the banned terrorist outfit Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). According to NIA sources, a number of PFI members were earlier associated with banned organisations like the Students Islamic Movement of India and the Indian Mujahideen.

PFI’s national chairman Abdul Rehman was the former National Secretary of SIMI, while PFI’s State Secretary Abdul Hameed was a former State Secretary of SIMI. PFI national executive committee member Prof P Koya was also a SIMI Member and was in touch with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Notably, Rashid Sheikh was very close to Shakeel Abdul Rehman who is trustee of Qamruddin Masjid, the meeting place of ex-SIMI members. The Pune blast in June 2022 was carried out by PFI cadre Rashid Sheikh who was an ex-SIMI member.

PFI leaders had allegedly been hatching conspiracy with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out anti-national activities. They were also getting instruction from Gulf and Middle Eastern countries.

PFI cadre Abdul Rauf is a close associate of Mohd Shelji, an ISIS cadre. Both performed Hijrah (holy migration) together.

Abdul Rauf also gave logistics support to one Thalseen along with finances for ISIS recruitments in Syria and Khorasan. Another cadre, Abu Tahir, who was working with PFI mouthpiece Thejas Daily, went to Syria in the name of Hijrah and never returned. Later, he posted on social media about his joining ISIS.

PFI is fully supporting Abdul Nasar Madani, founder of Islamic Seva Sangh and in jail for 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case. PFI is creating social media accounts and channels to push for the release of Madani.

Under radar over 'terror' activities across states

The Enforcement Directorate is probing allegations against the PFI of “funding” the 2019 anti-CAA protests and the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell is probing the outfit’s role in “providing logistics” for the 2020 riots, while the Uttar Pradesh Police is investigating over 19 cases against PFI members filed in connection with the unrest reported in the aftermath of the Hathras case in September 2020.

The PFI has been linked to murders of several political, social and religious leaders and organising armed training camps in different places such as Narath in Kannur, Kerala in 2013.

In 2010, 27 PFI cadres had attacked Kerala Professor TJ Joseph and severed his hand in 2010 for hurting Islamic sentiments.