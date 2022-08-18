Centre bans eight YouTube channels for 'disinformation' and 'fake anti-India content'

Centre bans eight YouTube channels

On Thursday, the Indian government blocked eight YouTube channels for allegedly propagating false information on India's national security, foreign relations, and public order. One of the channels was based in Pakistan. Seven Indian news channels are among those that have been banned on Youtube in accordance with the Information Technology Rules-2021.

YouTube channels that were taken down had over 114 million views, 85.73 million subscribers, and were making money off of their material, an official statement said.

The channels were prohibited because they spread incorrect information, such as the government of India was destroying religious buildings, celebrating religious holidays was forbidden, and a religious war had been declared in India., an official statement said.

"Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country," it said.

The report said the YouTube accounts were used to spread false information about the Indian military and the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign States," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)