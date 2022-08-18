Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Centre bans eight YouTube channels for 'disinformation' and 'fake anti-India content'

YouTube channels that were taken down had over 114 million views and 85.73 million subscribers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

Centre bans eight YouTube channels for 'disinformation' and 'fake anti-India content'
Centre bans eight YouTube channels

On Thursday, the Indian government blocked eight YouTube channels for allegedly propagating false information on India's national security, foreign relations, and public order. One of the channels was based in Pakistan. Seven Indian news channels are among those that have been banned on Youtube in accordance with the Information Technology Rules-2021.

Also, READ: Tamil Nadu man asks S Jaishankar how to stop Chinese products in India, know Foreign Minister’s reply

YouTube channels that were taken down had over 114 million views, 85.73 million subscribers, and were making money off of their material, an official statement said.

The channels were prohibited because they spread incorrect information, such as the government of India was destroying religious buildings, celebrating religious holidays was forbidden, and a religious war had been declared in India., an official statement said.

"Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country," it said.

The report said the YouTube accounts were used to spread false information about the Indian military and the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign States," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.